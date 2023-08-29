Circle officers and Talathis under scrutiny in Murum case

Government considers departmental inquiry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar has faced two suspensions within a span of 40 days by the government for alleged inaction regarding the Murum mining case linked to the Samruddhi expressway. Now, there is a possibility that circle officers and Talathis from the past six years will face scrutiny and potential disciplinary measures in connection with the same case.

According to sources, the administration has initiated the process of gathering information on former employees. The case revolves around the removal of Murum, from land owned by the Deogiri Cooperative Sugar Factory in Phulambri tehsil for the Samruddhi expressway project. Out of the factory's 140 acres of land in Sawangi, 20 acres were acquired for the expressway. A complaint was filed with the collector in September 2021 regarding the unauthorized extraction of Murum from 120 acres of land for highway construction, rendering the land unusable.

During the winter session of 2022, MLA Haribhau Bagde raised the issue in the state assembly, advocating for compensation to address the damage caused by the excavation. Subsequently, an inquiry team led by the Jalna additional district collector was appointed by the then commissioner. The team's report confirmed that excavation had taken place on the factory's land prior to 2016, with no punitive action being taken against any party involved. As a result, the government has requested a proposal for a departmental inquiry into the culpability of officers and employees, seeking divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad's input.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar was suspended by the government in connection with the case. Pawar challenged the suspension and was reinstated, only to be suspended once again last week.

Meanwhile, officials have expressed confusion as to why action is being taken against current officers and employees, excluding those who were responsible for land acquisition and mining activities during the relevant period.