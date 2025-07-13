CISF speeds up national fire safety training drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the only paramilitary force in India with a dedicated fire wing, has intensified its national fire safety training initiative this year.

Acting on the union Home Minister’s 2023 directive to train fire personnel from 100 cities, CISF rolled out a structured program. In 2023–24, its Fire Services Training Institute in Hyderabad trained 274 personnel from 113 cities across 11 batches. The pace has picked up in 2025. Of the five new approved batches, four are complete training 106 personnel from 46 cities in 10 states. The fifth batch begins August 25. So far, 380 fire personnel from 150 cities across 22 states and union Territories have been trained. CISF has urged more states to nominate candidates, promising additional slots in the ongoing 2025 sessions.