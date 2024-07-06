Citizen robbed at knifepoint near railway station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Just within five days, hooliganism reared its head again in the city on Friday. In the morning, two miscreants stopped and unnecessarily assaulted a passerby near the railway station. They attacked him with a knife on the cheek and stole Rs 600 from him before fleeing. On other hand, at Hotel Ranwara in Satara, a gang of 8 to 10 people attacked and injured two customers. This incident has highlighted the lack of fear among hooligans towards the police in the city.

Pravin Mhaske (21, resident of Milingad) was walking towards the Railway Station at 7 am on July 5. At this time, two unknown hooligans picked a fight with him for no reason. They threatened him with a knife and tried to reach into his pocket. When Pravin resisted, they assaulted him with kicks and punches, and injured his head by beating with ‘kada’. Pravin's brother Kishore tried to intervene but was also injured with a knife. After receiving treatment at the hospital, Pravin lodged a complaint at Vedantnagar police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under BNS Section 309 (6) for causing injury and robbery, and 115 (2) for assault.

Minor dispute but beaten until leg was broken

On July 4, Sachin Dhungahu (29) was dining with friends at Hotel Ranwara in Satara. At 11.30 pm, a group at the neighboring table was making a lot of noise. When Sachin's friends asked them to lower their voices, the hooligans directly attacked them. The Satara police arrived at the scene and calmed the situation. The hotel owner also managed to settle the dispute and removed the parties from the hotel. However, shortly afterward, a group of 8 to 10 people found Sachin and his friends outside the hotel and attacked them with sticks, rods, and iron bars. Sachin sustained severe injuries to his leg. A case was registered at Satara police station under BNS Section 189 (2), 191 (2), 190 for unlawful assembly, 118 (1) for causing serious injury with dangerous weapons, and 115 (2) for assault.