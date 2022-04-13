Citizens adapting to EVs as fuel prices rise

2037 vehicles running in the district

Aurangabad, April 13:

Electric vehicles (EVs) of various companies have been available in the city for many days now. Initially, these vehicles did not get much response from the citizens due to the lack of charging points and under performance of these vehicles. But with skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, many citizens are now turning towards EVs. Till date, 2,037 vehicles have been registered in the RTO office. This includes two buses being used by companies for transporting laborers. The number of e-vehicles is expected to increase significantly in the coming days, said experts.

The sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices has made it unaffordable for the common man to buy vehicles running on fuel. Likewise, the tendency to buy vehicles running on EVs is growing rapidly. Despite the high cost, people are purchasing EVs ranging from two wheeler to four wheeler and large vehicles like buses. As a result, about 2,037 e-vehicles are running in the district. This includes 107 cars, 1773 two-wheelers, 22 rickshaws, 133 goods carriers and 2 buses. But there are fewer charging centers in the city. Movement for setting up such centers is underway by industrialists and businessmen at various locations in the city. The municipal corporation has planned to set up 20 charging ports in the city for cars. Currently, vehicle owners are charging and driving vehicles at home.

More demand for two wheeler

Saurabh Dhumale, owner of a EV showroom said, there is a great demand for two wheeler EV segment. Specially, youths who only preferred high speed motorcycles have turned towards EVs as they are cost effective and have no fuel expenses. On an average, we are receiving demand for 5 to 6 EVs in a day.