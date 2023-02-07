700 devotees to recite Shri Gajanan Vijay Granth

-Harikirtan, Bhagwat Katha, Ganesh Yaga and various religious programmes organised throughout the week

Aurangabad: The Shri Gajanan Maharaj prakat din (appearance day) will be celebrated on February 13. Hence various programmes began at the Shri Gajanan Maharaj temple from Tuesday.

Programmes like Bhagwat Katha, Dnyaneshwari Parayan Sohla, Shri Gajanan Vijay Granth Parayan, Ganesh Yag and Harikirtan have been organised throughout the week. Over 700 devotees will be reciting the Shri Gajanan Vijay Granth Parayan at Gajanan Bhavan on February 9 at 7 pm. The temple has been beautifully decorated for the occasion. The Shri Dnyaneshwari Parayan Sohala will begin in the presence of Krushna Maharaj Argade. The parayan will be held daily till Sunday between 2 pm to 5 pm. Temple trust president Dr Pravin Wakte has appealed to the devotees to be present.

Amrut Abhishek on February 13

Various programmes have been organised on the Prakat Din. Amrut Abhishek Puja of the idol will be held at 4 am, followed by Abhishek Pooja of the idol of Vitthal- Rukmini, Ganesh Yaga will be completed at 11 am and Mahaprasad will be distributed from 12 pm.