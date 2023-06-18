Citizens come forward to preserve Baravs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

There are around 20,000 ancient Baravs (stepped wells) in the state, of which around 300 are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, these wells are in dilapidated conditions. The Barav at Avishkar Colony is in bad condition as well. Many people participated in the Barav Swachhata Abhiyan at Avishkar Colony on Sunday.

The Baravs at Aviashkar Colony and Jaswantpura were filled with garbage. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Marathwada Prachin Vastu Samvardhan Samiti and Guruchi Bawadi Devasthan Trust initiated the cleaning of these Baravs on Sunday. The garbage was removed with the help of JCB while the citizens cleaned the steps covered with mud. The drive will continue for the next two-three days.

A committee has been established for the preservation of Baravs across the state. Experts and researchers from all over the state have been included in the committee.

Shrikant Umrikar, S M Kulkarni, Madhukaranna Vaidya, Devidas Pandit, Chinmay Shewadikar, Baban Paturkar, Mukund Bhale, Sudhir Potdar, Jayaji Pawar, Abhijeet Kulkarni, Rajesh Shete, Vaibhav Pawar, Deepak Muley, Vaibhav Kulkarni and others participated in the cleaning drive. A barav researcher Shrikant Umrikar said that there are around 300 Baravs in the city and its outskirts, of which around 18 are of historic importance. The original construction of these Baravs is in good condition and they need some repairs. If these Baravs are preserved, they can be a good source of water supply.