Thieves who stole DVRs/hard disks of govt CCTVs held with accomplice

New Delhi, Jan 23 Two persons who used to steal the DVRs and hard disks of government installed CCTVs were held along with a receiver of stolen property by the North East District police.

A senior police official said that recently, incidents of theft of DVR Systems of CCTV cameras installed by the Delhi government on the roads in Johripur, Ganga Vihar and Bhagirathi Vihar area were reported. The police said that they formed a team to nab the thieves.

"A dedicated police team mounted technical surveillance and gathered human intelligence as well. On thorough analysis of CCTV footage of a camera installed by a resident, the police team zeroed in on two persons touching the government DVR system, which was later reported stolen," said the police official.

One of the suspects was later identified as Nikhil.

The police said that they further developed the information that Nikhil along with his aide will be coming near Johripur road. A raid was conducted and they were caught.

"The other person was identified as Vimal. On checking, four hard disk drives and four DVRs were recovered from the possession of Nikhil and four hard disk drives and four DVRs were recovered from Vimal. On sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they were on their way to sell the stolen DVRs & HDDs to a receiver in Shakarpur.

"At their instance, a raid was conducted and the receiver of the stolen property identified as Ravinder was also arrested," said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

