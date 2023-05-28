Citizens commemorates VD Savarkar's birth anniversary with patriotic celebrations

Deepotsav, melodious songs add to the celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of freedom fighter Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was marked with fervor and patriotic zeal as the city came together to honor his legacy. The Veer Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar served as the venue for the commemorative ceremony, where a multitude of Savarkar enthusiasts gathered to pay their respects to the towering statue of the national hero on Sunday.

The morning commenced with a vibrant display of devotion, as a large garland was placed around the idol. The Swatantraveer Savarkar Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti orchestrated a series of events throughout the day to celebrate the occasion. Numerous organizations extended their greetings, while the air reverberated with renditions of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Swatantryaveer Savarkarancha Vijay Aso,' accompanied by the resonating melodies of patriotic songs written by Savarkar, emanating from the loudspeakers.

Renowned poet Shahir Mokasare added an enthralling touch to the proceedings with a poignant recital of a powada (a traditional Marathi folk song) dedicated to Savarkar, elevating the patriotic atmosphere. A significant number of young individuals were present, infusing the event with an energetic spirit. Those who had visited the Andaman Islands, where Savarkar was incarcerated, nostalgically recalled their experiences by reciting 'Majhi Janmthep' (My Birthplace), a work penned by the freedom fighter.

State cooperation minister Atul Save, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Kishan Chand Tanwani, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, committee president Ashutosh Dankh and others were present.

Statue area illuminated with deepotsav

The memorial area was illuminated with a grand Deepotsav featuring 140 lamps, arranged by the 'Me Pan Savarkar' group under the guidance of Gauri Kulkarni and Vijaya Kulkarni.

Melodious songs add to the atmosphere

The Savarkar Jayanti celebration saw a captivating programme of patriotic songs presented by composer Pramod Sarakte and talented young singer Swaraj Sarakte. The composition, 'Ne majsi ne parat matrubhumiila', deeply touched the hearts of the audience. The duo's spirited performances, including the enthralling rendition of 'Jayostute Jayostute,' further elevated the patriotic fervor in the gathering.