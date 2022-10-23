Citizens experience musical Diwali Pahat

Initiative of Srujan Kala Mancha: Abhang and Raga welcome Diwali

Aurangabad:

Witnessing the sunrise, citizens gathered in large numbers to welcome Diwali in the ‘Deepotsav’ music concert organized by Srujan Kala Manch in the city on Sunday morning. The singers enthral the audience with their singing. The Diwali morning was made colorful with the performance of Abhang, Raga and compositions of various gharanas.

The Diwali pahat programme organized by Srujan Kala Manch started with shehnai played by Kalyan Apar. He presented Bada Khayal in Ektal in Raga Lalat. The rendition of the quick teental that followed reached a different height. He concluded his performance by performing the Abhanga 'Majhe Maher Pandhari'. He was ably supported by Ganesh Bhutekar on Pakhawaj and Dinesh Aje on Tabla. Kavita Kharvandikar then started the song with a different raga Durgabhairav. In delayed and rapid triads, the compositions of Pt Babanrao Haldankar were presented. He then presented a bandish of Chandrasekhar Rele in jhumra taala in raga Hindol and presentation of Tarna by Pt Babanrao Haldankar concluded the programme.

Vidushi Shubda Paradkar, Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Dutta Gogate, Sachin Nevpurkar, Rajendra Joshi, Janardhan Mete Maharaj, Pt Girish Gosavi and others were present.