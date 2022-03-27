Citizens feeling the heat

Aurangabad, March 27:

The temperature in the city is rising everyday and the maximum temperature at Chikalthana observatory was recorded at 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The city recorded a temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius on March 18. After that the temperature remained between 38 and 39 degrees. The temperature has been rising for the last four days despite cloudy weather and winds. The citizens have been feeling the heat since 10 am. It is also becoming difficult to get out of the house in the afternoon. The use of coolers and air conditioners has increased in the past few days.