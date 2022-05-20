Citizens flock to Mango festival

Aurangabad, May 20:

The citizens flocked in large numbers to the ‘Mango Festival’ organized at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee premises. The festival was inaugurated by the State horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare on Friday. The fragrance of the Alphonso and Kesar mangoes wafted through the APMC.

Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board and APMC have jointly organized a four-day 'Mango Festival' from Friday. The Alphonso and Keshar variety of mangoes have been brought to sale by the traders. The specialty of the festival is that the mangoes are naturally ripe.

Giving more information, APMC chief administrator Jagannath Kale said, the festival has 13 stalls. The Alphonso mangoes are brought from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Devgad and Keshar from Marathwada are brought for sale. The festival was organised after two years. The citizens had queued up at the festival before the inauguration. Many purchased several boxes of mangoes within a few minutes. The festival will conclude on May 23.