Citizens to get PNG supply by December 2022 - Dr Bhagwat Karad

Aurangabad, March 2:

“The work of laying of the Piped Natural (PNG) gas line of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has gained momentum and the citizens will get direct gas supply in their home by December 2022”, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at the ‘Foundation Stone Laying for Development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network’ organized at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking further he said, “The fuel will be cheaper than any other available fuel in the market. Its cost will be 30 per cent less than the LPG. Besides, the present procedure of booking LPG, waiting period, handling of cylinders and requirement of space will be eliminated. The system will be transparent as the consumers will have to pay as per their usage. A survey is underway to distribute gas through pipelines in rural areas as well. CDG networks will further be set up at Waluj, Shendra, Bidkin, Lasur station, Ranjangaon and Vaijapur. The project will definitely give a push to our industrial growth. The project may further be expanded to Jalna, Parbhani and other cities as well. He also attacked the MVA government for not paying attention to Marathwada’s water woes and said the state was delaying in providing its share of funds for building distribution infrastructure.

CNG will reduce carbon emission

The CNG stations will be a boon for the vehicles. It will be cost-effective and of better quality. Natural gas produces zero pollution and is eco-friendly. Providing green and clean fuel, specially in the industrial area to bring the carbon emissions to zero is the need of the hour.

Railway under Vande Bharati in Marathwada - Danve

The much awaited electrification of the Jalna-Manmad and Jalna-Nanded railways has got a green signal, said the union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve. This project is very important for the development of Marathwada. Railways should also run through Marathwada under the central government’s Vande Bharat railway scheme. After electrification of these routes, Vande Bharat railway will be able to run between two stations in Marathwada. This will facilitate the commuters and boost the industrial development. By 2023, the railways in Marathwada will be fully electrified.