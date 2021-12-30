Citizens to welcome the new year with caution

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The youths are getting ready to celebrate the new year's eve amidst restrictions. As many had to cancel the plans for new year parties due to omicron, events are being organized with families and friends at homes and apartments.

The administration has imposed restrictions and limited the celebrations for the new year. Hence for the past four to five days, plans are being made to celebrate the new year with family in a simple manner. As restaurants will work on 50 per cent capacity, ordering food online will be the preferred option for the citizens. Small events are being planned among groups of people living in apartments following covid restrictions. Orders have been placed for a variety of food and drinks with the caterers to be served during the new year party. Some have planned to visit religious places with their families to welcome the new year with devotion. Tourist sites are also seeing a large footfall of visitors.

Gift shops full

Gift shops are seeing a rush of citizens, especially youths. This year, the emoji cups have become the center of attraction for youngsters. Also the demand for teddy bears, greeting cards, crystal hearts, magic cups and wall hangings have risen. Apart from this, the demand for chocolates and cakes has risen. Gift shops in Nirala Bazar, TV Center, Cidco, Aurangpura and Tilak Path are seeing crowds of youths.