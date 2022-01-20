Citizens urge state government to prevent pollution in Sukhana River

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The alert citizens have demanded to save the Sukhana River as the growing pollution is posing a health threat to the citizens staying around it. The Sukhana Bachao Jan Andolan Sangharsh Samiti's founder president Dr Shivaji Huse, president Ashok Kale, vice president Bhausaheb Ghuge, secretary Dr Balasaheb Belge and executive president Shivajirao Dandge

Patil mentioned that the industrial waste and effluent from the industries in Shendra and Chikalthana MIDC areas are released in this river. This is posing danger to health.

In a memorandum submitted to Badnapur MLA Narayan Kuche, district collector, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the citizens appealed to the state government to grant funds for undertaking works relating to conservation and protection of the river.