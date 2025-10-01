City aspirants eagerly await final prabhag plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The prabhag delimitation plan for the upcoming municipal corporation elections has been submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC). The final plan is expected to be received by the municipal corporation between October 3 and 6, and all interested candidates are eagerly awaiting it. Once the final prabhag plan is published, the lottery process for reservation (of seats) will be conducted. The SEC will also guide the municipal corporation regarding the process of conducting this draw, said the sources.

Recently, the Supreme Court ordered that local self-governing body elections must be conducted before January 31, 2026. Accordingly, the state government and the SEC have initiated the necessary procedures. As part of preparations for the CSMC election, prabhag structuring has been completed. Each prabhag will elect 4 corporators, and the population per prabhag has been kept between 38,000 and 45,000. To elect a total of 115 corporators, 28 prabhags with 4 members each and one final prabhag with 3 members have been created.

Objections and suggestions were invited, and public hearings were held. Based on the feedback received during these hearings, necessary corrections were made. The revised draft was submitted to the state government by administrator G Sreekanth. After review, the plan was forwarded to the SEC.

Last week, the Administrator made a formal presentation of the plan before the commission. With the final draft pending approval, aspiring candidates from all parties are closely watching developments. Many have already started groundwork in their ‘choice’ wards. However, no one can be certain about which ward they will contest from until the reservation draw is completed.

When will the reservation lottery take place?

According to sources, once the final ward plan is received and published in the first week of October, the next key step will be the reservation lottery. The SEC will announce the schedule based on their timeline. The lottery is likely to be held in the second or third week of October.