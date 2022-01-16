City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza road work stalled

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

The state government provided a fund of Rs 150 crore one and half years ago to make the roads in the city smooth. Work was started on the road from City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza. Now the work is closed due to lack of funds. Citizens of the area have to suffer a lot to get to the main market.

It was decided to build a cement road from City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza and the bridge at Kileark. The government entrusted the work to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). About Rs 4 crore were spent on these works. The contractor constructed the road from City Chowk to Panchkuan Kabristan and completed the bridge work. But the work was delayed due to encroachments. Last week, the municipal corporation removed the encroachments. Earlier, estimates were made assuming the road was nine meters wide. After removing the encroachments, the road became 18 meters wide. Doubling the width of the road raises the question of additional funding. Another Rs 2 to 2.5 crore will be spent on this work. The municipal corporation has now started pursuing the government to get additional funds.

Road closed for a year and a half

The road has been closed for the last one and a half years due to the bridge work at Kileark. As this is the only major road to reach the old city, the citizens have to suffer a lot.

Municipal corporation must give remaining funds

The citizens of the area have demanded the municipal corporation to incur additional expenses due to the widening of the road from Panchkuan Kabristan to Naubat Darwaza.