Delhi excise policy case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 76.54 cr

New Delhi, Jan 25 In a latest development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 76.54 crore belonging to accused Sameer Mahendru, his wife Geetika Mahendru and other accused.

Six persons Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Sarath Reddy, Benoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally have been arrested in the matter and they are all in judicial custody.

The ED said that the attachment include residential properties worth Rs 35 crore in Jor Bagh, belonging to Sameer and Geetika Mahendru; residential premise of Rs 7.68 crore in Magnolias, Gurugram, owned by Amit Arora; residential premise of Rs 1.77 crore in Crescent Bay, Parel, Mumbai, owned by Vijay Nair; assets worth Rs 3.18 crore of Chica, La Roca, Unplugged Courtyard all restaurants owned by Dinesh Arora; land parcel worth Rs 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad, owned by Arun Pillai; 50 vehicles worth Rs 10.23 crore owned by the Indospirit Group; and bank balance/fixed deposits/financial instruments worth Rs 14.39 crore.

"Investigation by the ED revealed that acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 led to the loss of at least Rs 2,873 crore to the government exchequer," the ED said.

The probe agency added that the proceeds of crime generated by the activities relating to the scheduled offence under section 7 of PC Act, 2018 and 120 B of IPC, to the tune of Rs.76.54 crore has been traced so far and have been attached.

Till this date, the ED has conducted searches in multiple locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion of POC has been unearthed.

Two prosecution complaints have been filed and cognizance of the offence has also been taken by the court.

Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.

