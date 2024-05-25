City continues to grapple with hot weather

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has been facing high temperatures for the past one week. It recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday. The city continues to experience hot weather. This affected vehicle traffic and markets.

Main roads of the city witnessed less vehicle traffic this afternoon. A few customers were seen in the busy markets in the afternoon. There has been a rise in the city’s temperature since May 18. Thursday recorded 43.5 mm degrees Celsius while on Friday, it was 43.4 degrees Celsius.

It was 42.8 degrees Celsius today. Slighter lower than Friday. The majority of people are avoiding to move outside between 11 am to 4 pm. Traffic signals were found switched off at many places due to the rise in mercury.