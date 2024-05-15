City devotees to hold Mahayagya in Ayodhya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 13-Kundi Mahayagya is planned from December 18 to 20 at the holy site of the Shriram temple in Ayodhya. This spiritual event is expected to draw over 5,000 devotees from Maharashtra.

Driven by a deep desire to visit the newly built Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and witness the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, devotees are enthusiastically preparing for the pilgrimage. Vijaykumar Patnurkar, the chief organizer is spearheading this initiative to promote peace and cultural exchange between Ayodhya and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Mahayagya will be a three-day event with 13 sacrificial fire pits prepared. Each Kundi (fire pit) will be presided over by five priests. To accommodate the large number of devotees, a special train is being planned. Over 5,000 devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage, and all expenses will be borne by the participants themselves. Regular meetings are held every Saturday to discuss and finalize the arrangements.