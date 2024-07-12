City experiences mild tremors; quacke’s epicentre in Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was recorded in Basmat tehsil of Hingoli district at 7.15 am, on Wednesday. Mild tremors of this earthquake were felt in some areas of Nanded, Parbhani, Washim and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

According to the information provided by the tehsildar of the district, mild tremors were felt in the villages like Gharegaon Ektuni, Farola, Pandhari Pimpalgaon, Pimpri Raja and Adgaon Khurd. Pachod and Vihamandwa areas of Paithan tehsil along with Gangapur also experienced tremors.

In view of the earthquake, the divisional administration issued an alert to all machinery. A review of all districts in the division where tremors were felt was also taken. Divisional administration urged the citizens to be alert and don’t get panicked.

Earthquake shocks also felt in March

Four to five districts of Marathwada were hit by the mild tremors of the earthquake at 6.08 am on March 21, 2024. An earthquake was reported at a depth of 10 km in the northern part of Rameshwar Tanda in Basmat tehsilof Hingoli. An aftershock was recorded eleven minutes later, with a magnitude of 3.6. The depth of both shocks was 10 km. On July 10 also, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at the same place at 7:15 am.

Citizens need to take precautions

There were mild tremors in the rural areas of the district. Fortunately, no damage was reported. Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar urged the citizens to remain alert.

“ If there is a tin sheet on the roof and stones were placed on it, stones should be removed. If you are at home during an earthquake, take shelter in a safe place such as a table, or door frame. Don't use the elevator, don't crowd near the door,” he said.

Vinod Khirolkar said that if citizens are on the road, they should move to an open space immediately. “Stay away from tall old buildings, walls and power lines. Switch off electricity, water and gas connection,” he added.

Seismograph out of order for 7-yrs

Earthquake tremors were felt in some districts of Marathwada on Wednesday. The tremors of these earthquakes were not recorded by the seismometer at Jayakwadi Dam, as the machine has been out of order for seven years.

On July 21, 2020, a loud sound was coming from earth and tremors were felt in Khuldabad tehsil. Later, a loud sound was coming from the earth in some parts of Kannad on January 11, 2022. An earthquake hit the Hingoli district on March 21, 2024. Those tremors were not recorded by the seismograph at Jayakwadi Dam.

The device that was installed at Jayakwadi for recording earthquakes or other underground movements has been faulty since 2017. A proposal has been made to MARY (Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute) as the company that supplied the machine was shut down. Sources said that there is no seismometer in the Jayakwadi dam area and the administration had to contact the centre of Hyderabad.