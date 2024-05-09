City gears up for busy Akshaya Tritiya with booming markets

Gold, flats, vehicles and gadgets will be in demand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for new beginnings, is set to bring a flurry of activity to the city's markets. Traditionally viewed as one of the best Muhurta (auspicious occasions) of the year, the festival is expected to generate significant sales across various sectors.

Gold and electronics in high demand:

With the wedding season behind them, businesses are eagerly anticipating a surge in customer traffic. The bullion market has already seen a rise in gold and silver prices, with gold reaching Rs 71,800 per 10 grams and silver reaching Rs 85,000 per kg. The demand for electronics is also expected to be high, with people looking to upgrade to 5G mobile phones and large-screen TVs for the upcoming IPL season. The rising temperatures have also driven a rise in AC sales.

Vehicles and property bookings up:

Showrooms in both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments have reported pre-registrations for vehicle purchases on Akshaya Tritiya. Some showrooms are even making arrangements for puja ceremonies to mark the auspicious occasion. Builders are optimistic as well, predicting bookings for 500 to 800 flats on this day.

Traditional significance with Kara-Keli

Akshaya Tritiya also holds cultural significance. On this day, ancestors are worshipped using earthen pots filled with water, symbolizing the offering of cool water to the departed. These ‘Kara-Keli’ are readily available for purchase in the city. The festival also marks the culmination of the month-long tradition of ‘Haldi Kunku’ ceremonies observed during Chaitragauri. Suvasinis (married women) visit each other's homes, exchange turmeric and blessings, and enjoy a traditional meal of split gram dal and panha.