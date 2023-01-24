City gets unseasonal rain in winter

Aurangabad: Moderate and light unseasonal rain with thunder fell in the city and surrounding area on Tuesday around 9 pm. The sudden rains caught the citizens unaware. The meteorological department has warned of unseasonal rain this week. It was cold in the morning, however it was cloudy all day long. The humidity increased in the evening. Rain fell in some parts of the district and in the city. Meanwhile, meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar said, due to the accumulation of vaporous air from the south, a cloudy atmosphere has formed over the state, due to which light showers fell over Marathwada in the next few days.