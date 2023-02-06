Mumbai police seized drugs worth Rs 40 lakh after raid in Mazgoan

Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city, an official said. The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.

On February 1, The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 3.36 kg cocaine valued at Rs 33.60 crore concealed beneath the wax layer of soaps in 16 small soap boxes from an Indian passenger who landed at the Mumbai international airport from Addis Ababa, an official said.

The DRI intercepted the passenger for examination of his luggage. 16 small soap boxes were recovered. Officers observed that something is concealed beneath the wax layer of the soaps, a DRI release said.

Upon the removal of the wax layer, officials found a soap bar wrapped in transparent plastic. On scratching the soap cake, a powdery substance was found concealed. The substance tested positive for cocaine, it said.

