City ICSE schools register 100 pc result in 10th Std

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the city schools affiliated to Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) registered 100 per cent pass pc in the 10th class (ICSE) result declared on Sunday.

The ICSE (10th) examinations were held from February 27 to March 29, 2023, while ISC (12th) students took examinations between February 13 and March 31.

The students were allotted three hours duration for each paper and of which additional 15 minutes were allotted for reading the question paper. The CISCE declared the result of ICSE and ISC on Sunday.

The names of the city schools are as follows; Podar International School, Cambridge School, Ryan International School and RJ International School.

More than 350 students appeared for the examinations while over 100 students obtained 90 per cent and above marks this year.

Names of some of the toppers are as follows; Shonit Kataria and Aditya Jadhav (98 pc) each, Zikra Siddiqui (97.20 pc), Arnavi Lande and Uzair Khan (97 pc each). Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-checking by May 21 through the Board websites or schools. For this, students have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper.