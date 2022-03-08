City lad becomes VP of company in America

Aurangabad, March 8:

A city lad, Sameer Prabhakar Dorle, has become a vice-president of a prominent company in America. He is the son of retired faculty of Government Engineering College (GEC) Prabhakar Ramchandra Dorle.

Sameer passed his SSC from S.B School; completed diploma from Government Polytechnic and then enrolled for graduation in mechanical engineering at GEC in the city. After working with Bajaj Auto for five years, Sameer went to America to pursue higher education. He did his post graduation MS and also obtained MBA degree. He then joined ‘Watlow’ company at Saint Louis in America. After five years of service, Sameer got promotion as director (production). The company has manufacturing units, offices and service centres in America, England, Germany and Asia (China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and India). He was working as director for past 12 years in China. Impressed with his hard work and outstanding performance the company elevated his status as vice president and got him included in the Board of Directors (BoDs). Sameer is presently busy in starting company’s new unit in Malaysia.