City once again faces load shedding

Load shedding on 22 feeders

Aurangabad, March 29:

After 3 years, the city will once again face load shedding in summer. The MSEDCL on Tuesday held a one hour load shedding on 22 feeders from 6 am to 7 am that had arrears of electricity bills and high distribution losses.

The demand for electricity in the state is steadily increasing. Therefore, load shedding was introduced in the city to balance demand and availability, as well as to manage loads during times of high demand for electricity. MSEDCL has created groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G-1, G-2 and G-3 of power lines according to distribution and commercial losses. There are a total of 150 feeders in the city. In Aurangabad city, 22 feeders of five groups with the highest arrears of E to G-3 electricity bills faced load shedding on Tuesday morning.

Load shedding in these areas

11 kV Mondha Feeder, 11 kV Roshangate feeder, 11 kV Ganesh Colony Feeder, 11 kV Rangeen Gate Feeder, 11 kV Nizamuddin Feeder and 22 other feeders. There are 1200 to 1500 electricity consumers on one feeder. At least 26,000 electricity consumers have been affected by load shedding.