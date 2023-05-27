City police launch ‘One unit, one officer, one mobile’ scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya launched a unique ‘One unit, one officer, one mobile’ scheme in the jurisdiction of the city police commissionerate on Saturday. As per the scheme, the police station in-charge officer will be transferred as per the government rules and they will join the other places but the mobile number of the concerned officer of the police station will not change. Through, this scheme, all the police station in-charge will be given permanent mobile numbers. In case of transfer of the officer, the same mobile number will be used by the newly appointed in-charge.

Informing about the scheme, CP Lohiya said, police officers and common people should have a regular dialogue. The police should be contacted in case of an emergency immediately. Whenever people try to contact the officer, they came to know that he has been transferred and they cannot contact the concerned officer in an emergency. Hence, this scheme has been launched. The transferred officer will hand over the simcard of the mobile phone to the new in-charge officer. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the first commissionerate in the state to launch the ‘One unit, one officer, one mobile’ scheme.

CP Lohiya as a representation of the scheme gave the new sim numbers to PI Geet Bagwade and PI Gautam Patare. DCP Deepak Girhe, DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav and others were present.