City police on alert due to riots in Shevgaon and Akola

Security increased: CPs orders station incharge to hold Mohalla meetings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:Taking into consideration the tension in Akola and Shevgaon, the city police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are on alert mode. Fix points have been increased along with SRPF deployment as a security measure. Commissioner of Police (CP) Manoj Lohiya said while talking to the media that stations incharge have been ordered to hold Mohalla meetings.

The local police have been alerted to avoid any untoward incident in the city. The rural police are also reviewing the law and order situation. Speaking to the media, CP Lohiya said, there are already two platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in the city. Mohalla committee meeting will be started. Police officers will go to the citizens to understand their problem.

They will be resolved in place. It has been ordered that every officer should be on patrol with a weapon and a walkie-talkie. Police should be more involved with people. Four to five police fixed points have been installed. No one should misunderstand it. He also explained that we are taking this precaution to maintain law and order.