City records 44 mm rainfall on Thursday midnight

Rainfall in the district: 39 mm

Aurangabad:

Heavy rainfall battered the city late night on Thursday. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in Kanchanwadi and Osmanpura circle. The city recorded 44 mm rainfall on Thursday midnight. The Choka circle recorded 60 mm rainfall and 39 mm rainfall was recorded in the rural circle.

The city also recorded heavy rainfall on Friday evening. Meanwhile, some shops in Ulkanagari and Jawahar Colony area got waterlogged and many areas experienced heavy flooding. The fire department team rushed to the rescue. There were incidents of uprooting of trees in some places. Light, moderate to heavy showers lashed the entire city on Friday evening. However, the Chikalthana observatory recorded 1.2 mm rainfall. The annual average rainfall of Aurangabad district is 581.7 mm. However, the district has received 701 mm rain. Meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar said that this type of rain is a result of a typhoon in Japan and East Asia called Nuru. The intensity of this storm will remain till October 13.

Power outages in many areas

Power supply to several areas was interrupted since the rains began. It took a long time to restore power supply in some areas. Power went out in some colonies at Garkheda substation and Ulkanagri area.