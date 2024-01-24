City records temperature lower than Mahabaleshwar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the drop in temperature, the city and its surrounding areas are experiencing more chill. There has been a fall in the minimum temperature of the city during the last two days. The city recorded a temperature lower than Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature of the city was 27.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius. On the contrary, Mahabaleshwar registered the maximum temperature at 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 12 degrees Celsius. This made people take out winter wear.

Since Monday, the minimum temperature has been fluctuating and the city areas experienced a lot of cold. The weather department has predicted that the mercury will fall in the next few days.