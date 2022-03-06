City to have Smart Schools, Mohalla Clinic on the line of Delhil; Officers in capital for inspection

Aurangabad, March 6:

A team of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Smart City has gone to Delhi for studying smart schools and hospitals. The city will have smart schools and mohalla clinic on the line of Delhi.

It may be noted that the AMC administration and ruling parties' office-bearers has never thought to strengthen the health system and provide quality education to the poor during the last four decades.

In the Smart City project, there is a provision of Rs 30 crore for smart hospitals in the city. The highest financial planning of Rs 64 crore was made for smart schools. A team of senior officials has gone to Delhi to get information about the health and education system in Delhi.

There were about 25,000 students in more than 65 AMC schools a decade ago. Today, the students do not get any basic facilities there. Even if there are no facilities, the need for quality education is being felt. So, the number of students has come down to only 10,000 today.

The civic body started Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools which witnessed a huge rush of parents for admission. The Corporation had to display the board of admissions closure.

Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Astik Kumar Pandey said that the AMC schools should have like Delhi, with creating qualitative students.

A meeting of the board of directors, two days ago, approved a fund of Rs 64 crore for the transformation of schools. AMC Education Officer Ramnath Thore, Smart City's Imran have gone to Delhi to study smart education in Delhi.

There is also a hue and cry about the AMC’s health service just like the schools. There are 40 health centres and five hospitals in the city. Even after that, there is a huge load on the patient service at Government Medical College and Hospital. The Corporation's health facilities are for the namesake only. Smart City has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the transformation of three new speciality hospitals and nine health centres in the city. Health Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha has been sent to Delhi to study the Mohalla Clinic.

According to sources, an innovative concept will be implemented in the city after studying schools and hospitals in Delhi.