City to host the country’s first Brahmin ‘Mahakumbh’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of the Brahmin community from eight states will gather in the city on January 27 and 28 for a ‘Mahakumbh’, aiming to break barriers of sect, language, region and differing opinions. The conclave will deliberate on the community’s “current condition and future direction”. This will be the first such Brahmin Mahakumbh in the country, informed national executive president and convener of the women’s wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Kanyakubj Brahmin Mahasabha, Vijaya Awasthi.

The event is being jointly organised by the Uttarpradeshiya Brahmin Seva Samiti, Brahmin Samanvay Samiti and Sakal Brahmin Sanghatana. Milind Damodare, Sachin Awasthi, CA R.B. Sharma, Satish Shukla and Rajesh Sharma were present at the press conference.

The Mahakumbh will be inaugurated at 10 am on Saturday at the Janeshwar Mahadev Temple, opposite the Niptniranjan Maharaj Temple in Pahadsingpura. The programme will be presided over by Ajay Shukla, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Kanyakubj Brahmin Mahasabha, in the presence of central in-charge of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Shiv Mishra and president of the Parshuram Economic Development Board,capt Ashish Damle.

During the two-day event, experts will address issues related to entrepreneurship, business and self-employment for unemployed youth, marital problems and solutions, social dialogue on the remarriage of widowed daughters and daughters-in-law, promotion of inter-state trade and social cooperation, and comprehensive empowerment of women.

Promod Jhalte, Dhananjay Pande, Vinayak Pande, Jeevan Joshi, Manik Ratnaparkhi, Anuradha Puranik and Anil Khandagale were also present.