City trader rapes widow in Jabalpur; dupes her of Rs 10.5L

A city trader met a widow from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on a matrimonial site and on the lure of marrying her raped her and even duped her of Rs 10.50 lakh. The woman met an accident and the accused made unnatural sex with her. He later refused to marry her and also threatened to make her objectionable photos viral on social media. A case of rape and cheating has been registered with the Vijaynagar police station in Jabalpur against the trader. The accused has been identified as Sumit Surendra Gupta (N-1, Cidco).

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, she registered herself on a matrimonial site after the death of her husband. She met Sumit Gupta on the site in March 2022. They exchanged numbers and started talking with each other on phone. He told her that he is getting a divorce soon and assured the victim to marry her. He went to Jabalpur to meet her and established physical relations on May 13, 2022. Later, he frequently visited Jabalpur and rape her. On October 10, 2022, he went to Riva with the victim. While returning both met an accident. The victim was seriously injured and the accused sustained minor injuries. When she was in the hospital for 15 days, the accused had unnatural sex with her. During this period, he took Rs 10.50 lakh from the victim, as she mentioned in her complaint.

Accused arrested when gone to meet victim

The accused did not return the money when she needed for the surgery. He also threatened that he will not return the money, will not marry her either, and to make their photos in a compromising situation on social media. On February 1, he went to meet the victim when the Jabalpur police arrested him. Presently, Sumit Gupta is in judicial custody.