City's air travel soars with four lakh passengers

Increase in passenger numbers, positioning it as the fourth busiest airport in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Airports Authority of India has released statistics revealing a significant surge in air travel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Currently offering flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, the city stands out as having the highest number of air passengers traveling to Mumbai, closely followed by Delhi. Over the last eight months, approximately four lakh citizens have taken to the skies from this bustling city.

According to recent data, Chikalthana international airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has witnessed a notable increase in passenger numbers, positioning it as the fourth busiest airport in Maharashtra. Projections suggest that passenger numbers are set to grow from 5.5 lakhs to 6 lakhs by December, highlighting the airport's rapid expansion in regional air travel.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- Mumbai flight remains the frontrunner in terms of flight destinations and passenger traffic, boasting an average of 20,000 passengers per month in 2023. Delhi closely follows with 18,000 passengers. The average monthly passenger count to Hyderabad, primarily serviced by smaller aircraft, stands at 7,600. Meanwhile, Bangalore, offering thrice-weekly flights, sees an average of approximately 2,200 passengers per month.

Air passengers for the month of January to August 2023:

January: 38,168

February: 48,670

March: 58,639

April: 47,338

May: 49,230

June: 44,216

July: 54,000

August: 52,657

City with the highest air passenger (January to July):

City - Air passengers

Mumbai - 1,43,135

Delhi - 1,27,135

Hyderabad - 53,863

Bangalore - 15,375