City’s blue print impresses Lok Sabha speaker

4000 industries generate revenue of Rs 12000 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Entrepreneur Mukund Kulkarni and CMIA secretary Arpit Save presented a blueprint of the development potential of the city to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. The presentation highlighted the city's emerging sectors including industrial, educational and skill development, health care, tourism, business and trade.

Save revealed that the city has around 4,000 industries generating a revenue of Rs 12,000 crore. It ranks 27th in the country and 4th in Maharashtra in terms of exports, amounting to over Rs 30,000 crore. The city is also the only one in the world with two UNESCO-recognized heritage sites and attracts 10 lakh tourists annually.

Kulkarni highlighted that the city's population growth rate in terms of migration is 2.63 percent, compared to Maharashtra's 1.59 percent. With 10,000 acres of land bank in DMIC, the city aims to make a significant contribution to the country's goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025-26 and lift the ‘Earth Govardhan’. The population is expected to reach 50 lakh by 2050, making it imperative to provide better infrastructure. The duo demanded that the government sanction Rs 2000 crore to achieve this goal and prepare the city for becoming a metropolis. They also requested an international multi-utility center and investments in DMIC, allotment of an international marketing agency for Auric, improved air and rail connectivity, and increased investment.

Birla praises city's potential

The presentation impressed Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who praised the city's potential for comprehensive economic and social development, as well as its contribution to India's progress. Birla urged the city's citizens, particularly the youth, to work together for socio-economic transformation and make positive changes in people's lives.