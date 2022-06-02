City's first bicycle track triggers debate?

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, June 2:

Irrespective of age, gender and physique, no one can deny that riding a bicycle was their first love. With the major shift in dependency on fuel-based transportation since 1985, the bicycle got cornered as an antique piece refreshing old memories in some houses, except for fitness freaks who pedal every morning. There are few citizens, for whom other modes of transportation available are unaffordable, hence they continue riding the pollution-free bicycle.

Taking a cue from it, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) vowed to revive the bicycling culture and promote it (to cut the growing pollution threat in the city) through people’s participation. Under Smart City Mission, it constructed the first 3-km long bicycle track on Kranti Chowk to Railway Station road as a pilot initiative (on January 16, 2021). However, in less than a year, the track became the centre point of controversy. ASCDCL claims it has made a 'Pahel' providing a safe place for bicycle riders and pedestrians on this busy street, but for the public representatives and few alert citizens, it is a waste of government money as the purpose is defeated due to rampant parking of vehicles (all types) and encroachment by

makeshift shops.

Ground Zero Report

Aurangabad First surveyed the bicycle track and found that while heading from Kranti Chowk, a thin presence of fibre-bollards was visible till Osmanpura Circle and then till the Railway Station, not a single bollard was spotted. The blacktopping track was encroached by motorcycles, four-wheelers, handcarts and roadside vendors. The condition of plants in half-cut tyres placed between bollards was pathetic.

This situation while returning from Railway Station to Kranti Chowk is different. A string of few bollards was seen on gaps, in front of MTDC, Tapadiya Diagnostic, Fire Brigade Station and a notable presence is from Ahilyabai Holkar Circle till the tail-end, but the bollards with the full or half-length damaged condition or faded colours, etc attracted the attention. The condition of the track highlights the failure of ASCDCL to maintain its vision and pilot initiative. It pushes us to think that who is right, whether ASCDCL or alert citizens or poor response to it is whose fault?

ASCDCL’s vision

“The cities around the world are working towards providing safe and convenient infrastructure for walking and cycling. This development is to be done keeping in mind the future where the next generation will have an option to live a healthy life in a cleaner environment,” said the ASCDCL chief executive officer (CEO) Astik Kumar Pandey.

ASCDCL Plans

- Promoting bicycling and creating awareness to cut pollution threats through an NGO - Cycles4Change.

- Spent Rs 22 lakh on the first bicycle track (2 metres wide).

- Stocked 2,000 or more bollards by spending Rs 2.5 crore.

- Proposed second bicycle track on Jalgaon Road.

- Plans to develop bicycle tracks/safe pedestrian paths of length 20-km on different roads.

- Focussed on developing infrastructure; creating awareness and drafting policies to develop a clean and green environment.

- Earned special jury recognition in Cycles4Change competition and ranks in the top 15 smart cities of the country for reusing old street polls as steel bollards.

'Government should release a mandate'

A 52-year-old Dr Sujata Lahoti, who pedals at least 20 km daily, as a regular activity underlines, " The government should release an order making it mandatory to use bicycles regularly or at least once a week. Indeed, the culture of riding bicycles has revived to some extent in the city."

'No need for separate tracks'

Piyush Kulkarni (a student) said," I am least bothered about the presence of track. I ride the bicycle from Railway Station to Osmanpura Circle to attend my coaching classes. I feel there is no need for separate tracks. A little civic sense or sense of responsibility amongst two-wheelers and four-wheelers towards bicycle riders is enough.”

'Sheer waste of money'

A public representative on anonymity said, " The government money has been wasted on building the track. It is one of the busy roads of the city and is already witnessing traffic congestion. The purpose is defeated as the road passes from the commercial area and the vehicles are parked on it during the daytime, apart from makeshift encroachments."