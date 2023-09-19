City's joyful quest for worship begins

Ganesha devotees flock to buy idols, ushering in festive joy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The streets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar echoed with the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha and DJ music as devoted Ganesh enthusiasts, adorned with traditional dresses, along with their families, thronged to the markets on Tuesday to bring home their beloved Ganesh idols. The processions and large idols created a vibrant atmosphere, with the chant of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya' resounding through the city.

The TV Center Chowk and the Seven Hill flyover to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk road were adorned with shops selling idols, worship materials, and decorative items. Ganesh idols were available for purchase starting from just Rs 81. Amidst a diverse range of idol forms, buyers carefully selected the one that captured their heart, with many children insisting on bringing home the same idol they had chosen. Mandal members were actively engaging with vendors to secure their preferred idols.

Shadu clay idol favored

Shadu idols garnered significant attention and demand as people increasingly opt for these idols starting from Rs 250. Several idols were sold throughout the day.

16-feet high ‘Hudco Cha Raja’

In a grand procession, the 16-foot ‘Hudco Cha Raja’ from Morya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal made its way through TV Center Chowk, accompanied by lively music, drawing a massive crowd to welcome this splendid idol. The procession by Kalbhairav Pratishthan and the array of Ganesh idols also captivated onlookers.

30 percent of idols remain unsold

Despite the demand for Ganesh idols, it was reported that approximately 30 percent of the idols remained unsold on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. The city saw a surge in the number of idol sellers, with over 300 vendors setting up their shops in different areas. This distributed customers among the various stalls.

Large processions were highlighted

The grand arrival processions of tall Ganesh idols continued in the city, with various large Ganesh mandals showcasing their prized idols. These processions have become a highlight of this year's Ganeshotsav, drawing enthusiastic crowds.