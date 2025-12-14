Civic body to spend Rs 27 crore to shift electricity lines on widened roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 27 crore from its funds to relocate electricity lines and transformers that obstruct traffic on roads widened during June and July. Tenders for this work have been issued, with officials aiming to complete the process before municipal elections.

During the demolition and road-widening drive, over 5,500 unauthorized structures were removed, and markings were made on several main roads under the city’s Development Plan implemented by municipal administrator G. Shrikant. To prepare estimates for developing cleared roads, the civic body hired PEDECO, a private agency, at an expected cost of Rs 15 crore, funded under the Smart City project. However, high-tension and low-tension lines, along with distribution transformers (DTCs) of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), now block traffic on these widened roads. The Municipal Corporation’s electrical department initially estimated Rs 23 crore for shifting these utilities, which rose to Rs 27 crore after including GST. The work will be supervised by MSEDCL, with the civic body paying 1.3% supervision charges.

Roads scheduled for utility shifting

• Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Harsul T-Point

• Jalna Road (selected stretch)

• Deolai Road towards Dhule–Solapur highway

• Harsul Jail to Harsul Lake

• Beed Bypass–Bharatnagar Khadi Road, Deolai

• Renukamata Gate to Chate School

• Railway Station to Paithan Road

• Rangar Galli to Gulmandi

• Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate

The project aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and proper road development on all nine key stretches.