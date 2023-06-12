Civic chief alerts officials to be on their toes to evade accidents during monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, on Monday, instructed all the heads of the departments (HoDs) to ensure that there is no loss of human life due to any kind of mishap during monsoon.

He was speaking to the officers in the meeting called to review the completion of pre-monsoon works and preparations made by them to tackle the disaster (if any). The civic chief interacted with each zone officer to know the details of any incidents like clogging of water and choking up of sewage lines in their respective jurisdictions due to heavy rainfall two days ago. He ordered them to take necessary measures. He also instructed to ensure that there is clogging of water on roads, clear left turn for vehicles, and survey dilapidated buildings posing danger.

He mentioned of clearing the left turn on the road from Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir. He also ordered to appoint guardian officer in each zone so that the citizens do not face problems during monsoon.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer B D Phad, R N Sandha, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, chief garden officer Vijay Patil, deputy engineer (electrical) Mohini Gaikwad, head of Disaster Management Cell Swapnil Sardar, all ward officers, ward engineers and public relations officer Ahmed Tausif were present in the meeting.