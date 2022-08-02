Civic chief orders for upkeep of headquarters

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The new civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari after taking over his charge expressed to visit different sections situated on different floors at the civic headquarters. As a host, the outgoing civic chief A K Pandey showed him various sections on the first floor and the second floor.

He observed fading colour of walls in various sections, while one section was deprived of lights during the daytime. The AMC officers got embarrassed for a moment when he pointed out. He instructed the city engineer S D Panzade to get them done on priority.

During his visit to the municipal secretary’s office, the civic chief, on seeing the spread of darkness in the office, told the staff present to put on the lights. However, the personnel pleaded that the light is not working.

Chaudhari ordered to put on nameplates of each officer, in front of his section. He also inspected the ongoing renovation of the general body hall. Presently, the work is halted.

Chaudhari has ordered each section to submit a detailed report mentioning the number of ongoing works, completed works, the status of remaining works and the number of staff working (against sanction) in their respective sections. He also ordered to get ready with the presentations in two days and then he will undertake a section-wise review of them.

Apathy of ward engineer

There are many severe issues in different sections of AMC headquarters. Many HoDs had requested the ward engineer of Zone Number 1 to fulfil their demands, but their correspondences are thrown away in dust bins said the HoDs while speaking to journalists in private.