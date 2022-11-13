Civic chief to review development plan

Aurangabad:

The drafting of an Integrated City Development Plan (DP) comprising the old city and an extended part of the city, is underway by the special DP unit deployed by the state government. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari will be reviewing the status of the plan on Tuesday. The deputy director (Town Planning) and head of the DP Unit, Raza Khan, will be giving a presentation before him.

It may be noted that the AMC provided the office space to the DP Unit on its campus in January 2021. The preparation of existing land use (ELU) maps is nearing completion. Presently, the state government has granted an extension of six months to the functioning of the DP Unit.

When inquired about the finalisation of ELU maps, the civic chief Chaudhari said the meeting has been scheduled in this regard on November 15. The DP Unit head will give a presentation highlighting the work done, so far in the meeting.