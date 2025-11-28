Civic chief visits Prabhag No 3 to settle errors in voters list

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voter lists provided to the municipal corporation by the election commission were published prabhag-wise. However, as major errors began to surface, the civic administration found itself on the back foot. All political parties launched strong criticism. Meanwhile, on Friday evening, municipal administrator G Sreekanth visited various prabhags to inspect how the voter lists had been divided. Interacting with citizens, he instructed officials to correct the errors in the lists.

On Friday evening, the municipal administrator, along with officers and staff, visited Prabhag No. 3 for an on-site inspection. Based on the objections submitted by voters, he personally inspected the locations and reviewed the discrepancies in the voter list. Voters informed him that around 600 voters from the prabhag had been shifted to another prabhag. He immediately ordered the concerned officials to correct the voter list.

He instructed that, based on the objections received regarding the voter lists, on-site inspections and verifications must be carried out. Enumerators were directed to promptly resolve the objections by conducting field visits and verifications and to submit their reports. He further ordered that the work of the enumerators be monitored throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening, and that reports of the resolved objections be collected. Action will be proposed against any authorised officer who ignores these directives, the administrator cautioned.