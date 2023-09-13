CJI Dr Chandrachud to unfurl flag on Mukti Sangram Din

Chhatrapati Sambbhajinagar: Chief Justice of Indian (CJI) Justice Dr Dhananjay Chandrachud will unfurl the flag in a programme to be held at Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, at 9 am, on September 17, as part of the 75th Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din celebration.

Later, CJI Chandrachud will speak on ‘enhancing cooperation between lawyers and judges for strengthening judiciary’ to be organised at Rukhmini Hall of MGM, at 10 am, on Sunday.

Judges from Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, chief justice of Karnataka High Court Justice P B Varale, chief justice of Madras High Court S V Gangapurwala, senior judge of Aurangabad HC bench Justice Ravindra V Ghuge, additional solicitor general D G Vyas, advocate general of the State Dr Birendra Saraf, registrar general of Bombay High Court Justice R Joshi and registrar of Aurangabad HC bench (administration) Justice Vimalnath S Tiwari will also grace the event.