Meet Sonica Aron: The Creative Mind Behind the Marching Sheep Phenomenon

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 29: Marching Sheep, a global HR advisory firm established in 2013, is focused on building long-term organizational capability and effectiveness for its clients through structured interventions and solutions in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion, HR Process Design and Implementation, Learning and Leadership Development and Talent Management. They work closely with clients to arrive at customized and effective HR interventions that support business strategy both in short-term and long term.

Marching Sheep has been founded by Sonica Aron, an experienced and passionate HR professional, Leadership Coach & Diversity champion. A Postgraduate in Human Resources from XLRI, Jamshedpur, her corporate work experience spans across multiple industries and locations. Some of the companies she has worked with include PepsiCo, Vodafone, ICI Paints and Philips. She started Marching Sheep in 2013 with a vision of delivering interventions that truly move the needle.

Sonica is the most respected and sought after facilitator and HR consultant not just in India but globally today. Seen as a thought leader and trusted advisor, her opinions and work are frequently published in leading publications like TOI, HT, Hindu, Live Mint, Statemen, Pioneer, Business World etc.

She has a unique style of facilitation wherein she engages with her audience and draws out deep reflections and participation. She strongly believes that organizations are a sub-unit of the society and therefore when we sensitize employees, managers and leaders on inclusive behaviors, non-discrimination, we create a ripple effect in the society. The purpose of marching Sheep- Making a difference to peoples' lives and careers and driving respect and equality for all is the common thread that runs through all their interventions.

With the evolving DEI landscape around the globe, today they are working with global clients across industries and geographies on their HR Strategy to create inclusive cultures covering different dimensions of diversity including women, LGBTQIA community, People with disabilities and generations through their offerings. They offer bespoke interventions to build emotional resilience and psychological safety in teams and help create inclusive policies and processes considering cultural nuances, legislations of different industries and geographies.

Marching Sheep has also engaged with several organizations and has helped build long term sustainable capability through building the managerial and leadership capabilities. The firm was quick to observe the shifting leadership imperatives and employee expectations.

Leadership competencies required to succeed in these turbulent times have undergone a significant shift. The kind of experience people had during covid has made them reprioritize and repurpose work and life. Secondly, time and tide wait for none and the introduction of generation Z and the increase of Millennials in the workforce is another factor. Thirdly, the varying models of working- remote, work from home, work from anywhere, hybrid, completely from office add to the complexity. Lastly, the world has become a global village with geographical boundaries not being of much significance in the world of work. Teams are multicultural with team members from multiple nationalities working together. Managers and Leaders have to handle an intersection of all these complexities. Helping Managers and leaders build competencies around empathy, authentic leadership, vulnerability, listening skills, building trust and psychological safety are key to organizational success.

Given the impact of their work, both Sonica Aron and Marching Sheep have received recognition from many platforms. Sonica has been listed among the top 10 women entrepreneurs in 2020 by Forbes India, Among India's Most Valued Leaders by Forbes India 2021, among Inspirational Leadership Icons by Fortune India, among the top 100 digital influencers by YourStory, as the Women Entrepreneur of the year at the 62nd National Summit on Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India 2022, organized by Indian Achievers Forum, among India's Dynamic Achievers 2022 by Business World, Most Trusted HR consulting firm by Business Connect in 2023, top 5 women influencers by CIO Times and among women trailblazers for 2023 by Outlook.

Sonica and Marching Sheep team believe in addressing such issues with their clients by going deep into the root causes and curating interventions that truly make an impact. Sonica proudly states, "once a client of Marching Sheep, always a client of Marching Sheep." She also takes pride in the fact that she has been able to nurture authentic relationships of trust, respect and friendship with her clients.

Another thing Sonica proudly states-"My family gave me wings to fly, but my team keeps me afloat.". The Marching Sheep team strongly believe in the purpose, and that is evident in every client interaction and project delivery. From a one woman army to a team of passionate HR professionals, from one city to 80 countries, from 1 client to 300 clients, it has been quite a journey for 10 years since inception.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor