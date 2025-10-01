Clash between two youth groups behind Daulatabad Fort; Cross complaints filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two groups of youths clashed violently in the area behind Daulatabad fort, following a dispute over intimidation. The incident occurred on Monday around 4 pm. Both groups have lodged complaints against each other, and cross cases have been registered.

According to a complaint by Vijay Zhalke (28, Daulatabad), a group of 5–7 men were blocking the road with their two-wheelers and threatening locals. When he questioned them, they allegedly assaulted him and issued death threats. A case has been registered against Baba Omletwala, Sheru, Sair, Saif, and Wasim Syed at the Daulatabad police station. Meanwhile, Irfan Yasdani Syed (41, Daulatabad) filed a counter-complaint, alleging that Vijay, along with Rohit Babasaheb Zhalke, Ankush Dattu Zhalke, Bhavadya Zhalke, Rahul Zhalke, Santosh Perkar, and two others, were drinking alcohol at his brick kiln. When he objected, they allegedly assaulted and injured him. Police sub-inspector Sunil Bodkhe is investigating further.