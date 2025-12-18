Class IV employee quits job to contest civic elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The bugle for the municipal corporation elections has been sounded, and there is a huge rush of aspirants for the 115 seats. Various political parties are literally seeing queues of hopeful candidates seeking nominations. On Wednesday, a Class-IV employee working on a permanent post in the municipal corporation submitted his resignation citing his intention to contest the elections. The administration approved the resignation as well.

The post of municipal corporator carries a certain aura. While corporators move around in the municipal corporation, many officers and employees observe them, which also inspires employees to aspire to become corporators themselves. In a similar manner, a Class-IV employee developed an ambition to contest the elections. On Wednesday, he submitted his resignation, clearly stating that it was to contest the elections. The employee’s name is Ganesh Pawar, and he was working in the sports section of the municipal corporation. Even during the 2015 municipal corporation elections, a few permanent employees had resigned in a similar way to contest elections; however, they did not achieve success.

For the 7th general election of the municipal corporation, many aspirants have come forward to try their luck. This year, for the first time, the election is being held under the prabhag-based system, which will truly test the candidates. Each prabhag has around 35,000 to 50,000 voters, making it far from easy to contest elections from such large prabhags.