Cleanliness drive at Khandoba temple

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

A cleanliness drive was undertaken by the trustees of the Kadepathar Khandoba temple. Task of construction of a road has also been undertaken by the trust.

The premises were cleaned on behalf of the temple and the social service organization. Rajendra Singh Jabinda, trust president corporator Siddhant Shirsat, secretary Sominath Shirane, vice president Ramesh Bahule participated in the drive. The construction of a temporary road has also been taken up and will be completed within two weeks. A Maha Aarti will be performed on January 23, in the presence of only fifty devotees, said Shirane.