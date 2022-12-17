Cleanliness drive held at GMCH

Aurangabad: The doctors and staff at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) held a cleanliness drive in all wards of the hospital and the premises on Friday. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod along with all heads of departments, doctors, professors, students and employees participated in the campaign. All wards and classrooms were cleaned till the afternoon. Dr Rathod, medical superintendent and deputy dean, conducted the cleaning of the roads. The superspeciality wing and the nursing college area was also cleaned.