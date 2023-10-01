Cleanliness drive held in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cleanliness campaign was implemented in MGM Univeristy on Sunday as part of birth anniverary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The cleanliness drive is being implemented in city and rural areas of the country under the initiative ‘Ek Tarikh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath’ initiative. The drive was successfully implemented in the MGM University today.

Scholars and experts who participated in the two-day international conference on 'Non-violence Without Borders' organised in the university campus also enthusiastically participated in this cleanliness campaign. Similarly, students of National Service Scheme volunteers participated in this campaign in large numbers.

Prof M P Mathai and Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Vilas Sapkal interacted with the participants. Dean Dr John Chelladurai gave information about this cleanliness campaign. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr R R Deshmukh, Baiju Patil, Dr Raju Sonawane, teachers, students and others were present.