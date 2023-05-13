Closed vehicle showroom vandalized

Offense against unknown accused : Loss of around Rs 6 to 7 lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered in Waluj police station against the unknown accused who vandalized a closed vehicle showroom near the material gate of Bajaj auto company on Nagar road and caused a loss of Rs 6 to 7 lakhs.

According to police, the showroom Bafna Motors Pvt Ltd is located in front of the material gate of Bajaj auto company in Waluj. The showroom was closed a year ago. At present the showroom manager Suhas Vasant Mahajan (Ratnagiri) looks after the maintenance of this showroom. Manager Mahajan occasionally comes to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to inspect this showroom. Similarly, on May 11, when Mahajan came to inspect the showroom, he saw the locks of the shutters of the showroom broken and the front glass broken. When he went inside, he found that the window panes were broken and the electrical cable, panel geyser, bathroom basin and faucet were broken. This caused the showroom a loss of around Rs 6 to 7 lakh. Meanwhile, Mahajan has lodged a complaint in the Waluj police station stating that the showroom might have been vandalized between March 31 to May 11. PSI Sunil Mhaske is further investigating the case.